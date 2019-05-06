Fear of cholera outbreak as three hospitalised in Embu

By GEORGE MUNENE

Public health officials in Embu County are on high alert following the outbreak of a disease suspected to be cholera which has left three people hospitalised.

The victims, two men and a seven-year-old girl, are undergoing treatment at Embu County Referral Hospital where they were rushed immediately they fell sick.

County Public Health Officer Rosaline Kaugi confirmed that the three have been admitted to the isolation ward.

She added that the men are from Nairobi while the girl is from Embu Blue Valley Estate.

The victims were taken to the hospital after they started vomiting and complaining of stomach pains.

"They were also diarrhoeaing and we had to admit them," said Ms Kaugi, adding that there is no cause for alarm as no cholera cases have been confirmed.

FOOD HAWKING

She told the Nation that stool samples had been taken from the patients for analysis to establish whether the disease is cholera or not.

"The two males were from Nairobi where cholera has been reported and that is why we took them straight to the isolation ward to monitor their situation. They had visited the region and most likely they arrived here sick," said Ms Kaugi.

She advised residents to report to the nearest health facility if they notice cholera-like symptoms.

"Residents should seek medical treatment immediately they start having running stomachs," she said.

The officer also called on the residents to observe hygiene by drinking clean, boiled water and washing hands after visiting toilets.

She cautioned traders against hawking food on the streets saying those who will be caught doing so will be arrested and prosecuted.

The County Health CEC Jamleck Muturi could not be reached for comment as he was said to be in an official meeting.