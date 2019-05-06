06 May 2019

Fear of cholera outbreak as three hospitalised in Embu

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original

By GEORGE MUNENE

Public health officials in Embu County are on high alert following the outbreak of a disease suspected to be cholera which has left three people hospitalised.

The victims, two men and a seven-year-old girl, are undergoing treatment at Embu County Referral Hospital where they were rushed immediately they fell sick.

County Public Health Officer Rosaline Kaugi confirmed that the three have been admitted to the isolation ward.

She added that the men are from Nairobi while the girl is from Embu Blue Valley Estate.

The victims were taken to the hospital after they started vomiting and complaining of stomach pains.

"They were also diarrhoeaing and we had to admit them," said Ms Kaugi, adding that there is no cause for alarm as no cholera cases have been confirmed.

FOOD HAWKING

She told the Nation that stool samples had been taken from the patients for analysis to establish whether the disease is cholera or not.

"The two males were from Nairobi where cholera has been reported and that is why we took them straight to the isolation ward to monitor their situation. They had visited the region and most likely they arrived here sick," said Ms Kaugi.

She advised residents to report to the nearest health facility if they notice cholera-like symptoms.

"Residents should seek medical treatment immediately they start having running stomachs," she said.

The officer also called on the residents to observe hygiene by drinking clean, boiled water and washing hands after visiting toilets.

She cautioned traders against hawking food on the streets saying those who will be caught doing so will be arrested and prosecuted.

The County Health CEC Jamleck Muturi could not be reached for comment as he was said to be in an official meeting.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.