Endline for the Kenya Cash Consortium Response to the Desert Locust Crisis and Food Insecurity in Asal Counties of Kenya, April 2021

BACKGROUND

The arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) counties have been affected by climatic shocks including dry spells in the last quarter of 2020 and floods in April 2020. This, coupled with the desert locust infestation has increased the populations’ vulnerability to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, affected their livelihoods, and amplified the food insecurity in those counties.

As of April 2021 the locust upsurge in the 23 ASAL counties showed signs of decline and, due to the decrease of rains, the breeding of locusts swarms in April was expected to be limited. The locusts have in the past one year destroyed large areas of pasture and browse needed by pastoralists.

In March 2021, the COVID-19 positivity test rate hit 22% in comparison to a 2% positivity rate in January 2021. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, strict preventive measures were put in place that remained effective througout the month of April 2021. The measures included a stricter dusk to dawn curfew in Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru counties, and cessation of all movement in and out of the above five counties.

The closure of these counties likely affected all the ASAL counties as they are major economic hubs in the country. These measures have also negatively impacted markets, as some were temporarily closed, which caused a disruption in food prices, incomes and livelihoods across the country.

In an urgent response to the humanitarian needs of the affected communities in Wajir, Mandera, Tana River, Garissa and Isiolo counties, the Kenya Cash Consortium (KCC) led by ACTED in partnership with Oxfam and their implementing partners, including The Pastoralists Girls Initiative (PGI), Arid Lands Development Focus (ALDEF), Merti Intergrated Development Programme (MIDP), Wajir South Development Association (WASDA) and Rural Agency for Community Development and Assistance (RACIDA) are carrying out an emergency cash intervention programme for the affected populations.

To monitor the impact of Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCTs) provided by the KCC to additional new beneficiary households (HHs) in the targeted ASAL counties, IMPACT Initiatives conducted a baseline assessment from 18 to 26 November 2020 followed by the first post distribution monitoring (PDM) assessment from 14 to 18 December 2020 and the second PDM assessment from 1 to 4 February 2021.

This factsheet presents an overview of the findings of the endline assessment conducted from 8 to 11 April 2021, as well as a comparison of key indicators to the baseline, first PDM and second PDM assessment findings. These findings are representative of UCTs beneficiary HHs at a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error at county level. Findings relating to a subset of that population may have a lower confidence level and a wider margin of error.