Empower Refugee Youth: Youth Education Programme

UNHCR’s pioneering sets a new benchmark for initiatives seeking to ensure that more refugee youth have access to quality post-primary education. It is an investment in the future of refugee youth, unlocking their potential and leading them towards solutions.

Currently being piloted in Kenya, Pakistan, Rwanda and Uganda between 2017 and 2021, the Youth Education Programme will work with over 232,000 refugee youth. The global needs of youth dwarfs this number, and the programme aims to build on evidence from this first step, opening up further educational and economic opportunities on a wider scale.

The Global Refugee Youth Consultations in 22 countries, organised by UNHCR and the Women’s Refugee Commission in 2015 and 20161 , brought a request from refugee youth for UNHCR and partners to ensure that young refugees are given opportunities to shape their own futures, and develop the skills they need during displacement and beyond. The importance of post-primary education is expressed throughout the Seven Core Actions for Refugee Youth emerging from the Global Refugee Youth Consultations, including addressing the need to empower youth through meaningful engagement, as well as to recognise, utilise, and develop youth capacities and skills.

The Youth Education Programme responds to these seven core actions with innovative approaches, including the use of technology, specific capacity and skills development, and youth-centred community-based models of engagement. The programme prioritises education and training for youth empowerment and self-reliance, and improves access to inclusive high-quality learning opportunities through secondary and higher education, skills development, and vocational training. Mentoring, social network promotion, and peer-to-peer support are important elements of the programme.

The Youth Education Programme works with refugee youth who are in school, as well as those who are out of school.