Emergency Response for Persons Affected by COVID-19 in Nairobi’s Informal Settlements

Overview of WFP’s response WFP is complementing the Government of Kenya’s COVID-19 emergency response for the urban poor through a number of initiatives:

Cash transfers are planned for 70,500 vulnerable families in urban informal settlements affected by loss of income and livelihoods.

In June, 1,114 households in Nairobi informal settlements received Ksh 4,000 (US$40). This support will continue for 3 months and will contribute to 50% of the minimum food basket (Ksh 2,000 per person per month). The transfer value is aligned to what the Government is providing in the counties of Nairobi, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa.

WFP will scale up treatment of acute malnutrition amongst children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly across 123 health facilities in Nairobi’s informal settlements. This is in addition to the ongoing nutrition support in eight arid counties (Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and Marsabit).

WFP also continues to support the Government to strengthen the efficacy of the existing social protection systems.

Phase I Achievements

i. Establishment of the targeting criteria for the urban assistance in consultation with stakeholders.

ii. Development of the moderate acute malnutrition scale up strategy.

iii. Collection of beneficiary data for phase I of the project: layering onto Government registrations and outreach efforts and ensuring full alignment with government systems.

iv. First cash disbursement to the first 1,114 urban families.

v. Baseline survey undertaken and first round of monitoring conducted.