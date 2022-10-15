Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- No rains received were received in September, the weather was dry.
- The vegetation greenness remained moderate in both livelihood zones. Forage conditions are poor and depleting
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- Land preparation is ongoing; farmers are also clearing the hilly areas and shrub covered land.
- Livestock body conditions deteriorated towards poor in some pockets.
- Milk production remained low due to the depleting poor pasture and increased distances to water sources