Kenya

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • No rains received were received in September, the weather was dry.
  • The vegetation greenness remained moderate in both livelihood zones. Forage conditions are poor and depleting

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Land preparation is ongoing; farmers are also clearing the hilly areas and shrub covered land.
  • Livestock body conditions deteriorated towards poor in some pockets.
  • Milk production remained low due to the depleting poor pasture and increased distances to water sources

