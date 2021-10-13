Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of September has been dry cold and zero amount of precipitation recorded.
The vegetation greenness remains at normal.
Pasture and browse conditions continue to deteriorated.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Land preparation and planting is ongoing.
Livestock body condition is fair to poor.
Milk production decline further in the month Access Indicators
Terms of trade declined due to the reducing goat prices.
Milk consumption declined due to the amount of quantity produced.
Distances to water sources increased for both households and livestock.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of the sampled children were moderately malnourished (0.7%)
Out of all sampled households, 2% had poor food consumption and 21% borderline food consumption.
Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month.