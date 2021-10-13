Kenya

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of September has been dry cold and zero amount of precipitation recorded.

  • The vegetation greenness remains at normal.

  • Pasture and browse conditions continue to deteriorated.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Land preparation and planting is ongoing.

  • Livestock body condition is fair to poor.

  • Milk production decline further in the month Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade declined due to the reducing goat prices.

  • Milk consumption declined due to the amount of quantity produced.

  • Distances to water sources increased for both households and livestock.

Utilization Indicators

  • Proportion of the sampled children were moderately malnourished (0.7%)

  • Out of all sampled households, 2% had poor food consumption and 21% borderline food consumption.

  • Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month.

