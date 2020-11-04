Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Minimal precipition was recorded in both sub counties during the month of September which was normal during this time of the year.

Forage : The pasture condition in both livelihood zones in the sub counties was poor to fair.Vegetation Condition declined as depicted by the vegetation condition index of 65.8 as compared to the previous month index of 73.26.

Water sources: Rivers, earth pans/dams and traditional river wells remained as the main water sources. The proportion of households that relied on rivers increased compared to last month though the level of flow of the permanent rivers is very low occasioned by the dry conditions.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: The body condition for cattle in both livelihood zones remained fair to poor during the month under review due to long distances in search of pasture and water. The body condition for goats however remained good to fair across both livelihoods due to variation in the browse condition. Milk production was low but remained stable compared to previous month.

Access indicators: The average distance to water sources remained stable for both households and livestock due to drying of water sources. The prices of beans and green grams remained stable but above the three year average while that of maize increased marginally. Milk consumption also remained stable due to stable production. Terms of Trade decreased slightly due to increased maize price during the month of September.

Utilization: All the children sampled (n=321) recorded normal MUAC measurements attributable to improved feeding habits. The proportion of households in borderline food consumption decreased by 2.5 percent while those in acceptable consumption category increased by the same margin. The coping strategy index also reduced slightly to 3.24 occasioned by availability of agricultural casual labour threby stable purchasing power