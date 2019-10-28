28 Oct 2019

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Minimal rainfall was recorded in both sub counties during the month of September.
Vegetation Condition: Both sub counties recorded poor pasture condition while browse condition ranged from fair to poor across both sub counties.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Production indicators: No crops in the farms, land preparation ongoing in both livelihood zones. Livestock body condition for shoats remain fair while that of cattle is poor across all the livelihood zones. Milk production remained stably low.

  • Access indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock increased further due to drying of surface water sources and breakdown of strategic boreholes. The Terms of Trade remained stably low for the period under review as the prices of cereals remained considerably high.

  • Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption remains stably low while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition increased due to depletion of household stocks and poor child feeding practices. The proportion of households in acceptable food consumption category reduced significantly due to shifting into borderline and poor categories, also the coping strategy index increased by 60 % compared to the previous month of August due to household food shortages.

