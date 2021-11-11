Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 False onset of the short rains was experienced in both sub counties, minimal rains received in the third week.

 The vegetation greenness remains at normal across both livelihoods however the lush forage impacts negatively on health of livestock.

 Pasture and browse conditions continued to deteriorated further and more communities reported poor pasture and browse conditions.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Most farmers planted when the first rains were received in both sub counties but currently experiencing water stress.

Cattle body condition continues to deteriorate in areas of the marginal mixed livelihood zone.

 Milk production is at its lowest due to long distance trekked in search of pasture and water

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade continue to reduce and remains below normal due to reducing prices of goats prices and stably high maize prices.

 Milk consumption is at its lowest due to reduction in production.

 Distances to water sources for both households and livestock are still high

Utilization Indicators

 Out of all sampled households, 25 % had borderline food consumption.

 Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month.