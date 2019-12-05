Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The onset of the short rains was in the first week of October as compared to the normal onset in the third week. Above average rain was recorded in both sub counties with even temporal and spatial distribution.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition in Mbeere North and Mbeere South remained normal in the month of October. Forage condition improvement was occasioned by regeneration.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)