Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall: The onset of the short rains was in the first week of October as compared to the normal onset in the third week. Above average rain was recorded in both sub counties with even temporal and spatial distribution.
Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition in Mbeere North and Mbeere South remained normal in the month of October. Forage condition improvement was occasioned by regeneration.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators: Farmers were engaged in short rains season planting and weeding. Livestock body condition for shoats remain fair to good while that of cattle improved slightly to fair across both the livelihood zones. There were no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death cases reported. Milk production remained stably low.
Access indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased during the month while the Terms of Trade remained stably low due to high average maize price.
Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption remains stably low while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition remained unchanged compared to previous month occasioned by food shortage. The coping strategy index increased also due to household food shortages.