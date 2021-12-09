Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The rainfall distribution was uneven in terms of space and erratic in both livelihood zones in the period under review.
The vegetation greenness remains at normal across both livelihoods though this is on non-palatable vegetative cover.
Pasture and browse conditions continued to deteriorated further and more communities reported poor pasture and browse conditions.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Crops that were early planted continue to suffer from moisture stress.
Cattle body condition continued to deteriorate in areas of the marginal mixed livelihood zone.
Milk production is at its lowest due to long distance trekked in search of pasture and water
Access Indicators
Terms of trade continue to reduce and remains below normal due to reducing prices of goats prices and increasing maize prices.
Milk consumption is at its lowest due to reduction in production.
Distances to water sources for both households and livestock are still high
Utilization Indicators
Out of all sampled households, 24 % had borderline food consumption.
Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month.