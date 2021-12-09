Kenya

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The rainfall distribution was uneven in terms of space and erratic in both livelihood zones in the period under review.

  • The vegetation greenness remains at normal across both livelihoods though this is on non-palatable vegetative cover.

  • Pasture and browse conditions continued to deteriorated further and more communities reported poor pasture and browse conditions.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Crops that were early planted continue to suffer from moisture stress.
    Cattle body condition continued to deteriorate in areas of the marginal mixed livelihood zone.

  • Milk production is at its lowest due to long distance trekked in search of pasture and water

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade continue to reduce and remains below normal due to reducing prices of goats prices and increasing maize prices.

  • Milk consumption is at its lowest due to reduction in production.

  • Distances to water sources for both households and livestock are still high

Utilization Indicators

  • Out of all sampled households, 24 % had borderline food consumption.

  • Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month.

