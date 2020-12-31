Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: the short rains continued the disribution was evenly in both and time and space though in one or two occasions erratic. Vegetation Condition: The forage condition in both livelihood zones continues to improve as it ranges from fair to good in both livelihood zones.

Water sources: The continuous short rains recharged water sources. Rivers, boreholes, shallow wells and traditional river wells were the main water sources. flow of the permanent rivers was above normal flow and seasonal rivers at basic flow. In the marginal mixed farming zones the rate of flow of the permanent rivers is at normal flow, while seasonal river below base flow.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: The body condition for cattle in both livelihood zones improved ,ranged at fair to good due to reduced trekking distances in search of pasture and water. This led to an increase in milk production. In the mixed farming livelihood , beans are suffering from nitrogen leeching while maize is at knee height level .In the marginal mixed farming livelihood zonesearly planted maize is near knee length and beans at 3 leaf stage

Access indicators: The average distance to water sources for both households and livestock has reduced

Utilization: All the children sampled (n=315) recorded normal MUAC measurements attributable to improved feeding habits. The food consumption score proportions stood at 87.5 percent acceptable and 12.5 percent on borderline. The coping strategy index remained stable compared to previous month at 4.59