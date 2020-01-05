Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

- Rainfall: Normal average rains were recorded in both sub counties with the reporting month with even and good temporal and spatial distribution.

- Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition in Mbeere North and Mbeere South improved from normal vegetation greenness to above normal vegetation greenness. According to field observation, the Forage condition was fair to good in the reporting month occasioned by regeneration.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Production indicators: The crop condition is good currently, Farmers were engaged in short rains season weeding. Livestock body condition for shoats was good while that of cattle was fair to good across both the livelihood zones. There were no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death cases reported. Milk production slightly improved.

- Access indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased during the month while the Terms of Trade slightly increased.

- Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption slightly increased while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition reduced. The coping strategy index slightly decreased.