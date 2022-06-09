Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Cessation of the season was early as compared to the normal- experienced in the second dekad as compared to the third dekad of May

▪ Minimal rains were recorded in the month under review

▪ The vegetation greenness remains above normal for both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to poor

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Poor condition of crop in the farms was reported in both livelihood zones.

▪ Livestock body conditions remain fair to good.

▪ Milk production remained stable due to stable body conditions.

Access Indicators

▪ Milk consumption was stable attributed to stable production during the month.

▪ Terms of trade reduced significantly due to increase of maize price while the goat price reduced during the month.

▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock increased occasioned by the dry condition which persisted during the three weeks of the month

Utilization Indicators

▪ There were no cases of children at risk of malnutrition reported in the sampled households however health facilities reported rising cases in the hotspots.

▪ Twenty-five percent of the sampled households recorded borderline food consumption while 75% were in acceptable