Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ Cessation of the season was early as compared to the normal- experienced in the second dekad as compared to the third dekad of May
▪ Minimal rains were recorded in the month under review
▪ The vegetation greenness remains above normal for both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to poor
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Poor condition of crop in the farms was reported in both livelihood zones.
▪ Livestock body conditions remain fair to good.
▪ Milk production remained stable due to stable body conditions.
Access Indicators
▪ Milk consumption was stable attributed to stable production during the month.
▪ Terms of trade reduced significantly due to increase of maize price while the goat price reduced during the month.
▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock increased occasioned by the dry condition which persisted during the three weeks of the month
Utilization Indicators
▪ There were no cases of children at risk of malnutrition reported in the sampled households however health facilities reported rising cases in the hotspots.
▪ Twenty-five percent of the sampled households recorded borderline food consumption while 75% were in acceptable