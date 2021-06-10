Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The rains continued in the month of May but decreased in amount and intensity. The distribution was poor and uneven
The vegetation greenness remains above normal
Pasture and browse condition improved further
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Crop condition good to fair across both livelihood zones.
Livestock body condition is good to borderline
Milk production was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade remain favourable and above normal
Milk consumption remain above normal.
Distances to water sources remain stable for both households and livestock.
Utilization Indicators
Only 0.3 percent of the sampled children ware moderately malnourished
Out of all sampled households, only 20% had borderline food consumption with 1 percent being in poor food consumption
Household coping strategy index remains stable compared to last month.