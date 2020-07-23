Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The long season rains ceased on the second dekad of May.

The average amont recorded for the month under review reduced and the temporal and spartial distribution was poor and uneven across both sub counties.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition deteroriated slightly during the month under review though remained above normal .

Water sources: the sources are normal and water expected to last for 2-3 months in marginal farming zone and 3-6 months in mixed farming zone.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

▪ Production indicators: early planted maize crop was ready for harvesting while late planted maize was at grain filling/tassling stage. Harvesting of beans, green grams and cowpeas was ongoing across both sub counties. Livestock body condition remain good for all species across both sub counties occasioned by availability of forage.

▪ Access indicators: average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock marginally increased due to the cessation of the long rains. The prices of cereals slightly decreased in May occasioned the replenishmenet of household stocks from harvest of pulses and early harvest of maize. The Terms of Trade increased due to decrease in maize price and stability in animal prices.