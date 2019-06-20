Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Near normal rainfall was received in the region in the month of May. The spatial and temporal distribution of the rains was uneven and poor.

Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit condition was recorded in both livelihood zones in the current month. Pasture condition was poor while browse condition ranged from fair to poor across both livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)