Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall: Near normal rainfall was received in the region in the month of May. The spatial and temporal distribution of the rains was uneven and poor.
Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit condition was recorded in both livelihood zones in the current month. Pasture condition was poor while browse condition ranged from fair to poor across both livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators: Rain-fed crops are at knee high/ flowering stage in both livelihood zones. Livestock body condition for shoats is good while that of cattle is poor to fair across all the livelihood zones. Milk production remains stable.
Access indicators: Average distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased due to recharge of earth dams.
The Terms of Trade decreased due to low goat prices and hence affecting purchasing power of households.
Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption remains stable while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition increased due to depletion of household stocks and consequently the households coping strategy index increased.