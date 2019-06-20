20 Jun 2019

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1005.89 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Near normal rainfall was received in the region in the month of May. The spatial and temporal distribution of the rains was uneven and poor.

Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit condition was recorded in both livelihood zones in the current month. Pasture condition was poor while browse condition ranged from fair to poor across both livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Production indicators: Rain-fed crops are at knee high/ flowering stage in both livelihood zones. Livestock body condition for shoats is good while that of cattle is poor to fair across all the livelihood zones. Milk production remains stable.

  • Access indicators: Average distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased due to recharge of earth dams.
    The Terms of Trade decreased due to low goat prices and hence affecting purchasing power of households.

  • Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption remains stable while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition increased due to depletion of household stocks and consequently the households coping strategy index increased.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.