Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The MAM rainfall onset was delayed and started in the 3rd week of March, the rainfall was unevenly distributed and sporadic in both livelihood zones.
▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal though the VCI reduced from last month.
▪ Pasture and browse conditions are at fair to poor. This is a declining trend Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crop planting ongoing across all livelihood zones, in a few pockets 1st weeding is ongoing.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair though on a declining trend.
▪ Milk production was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal.
▪ Water distances increased for both households and livestock.
Utilization Indicators
▪ All sampled children recorded normal MUAC measurements
▪ 80 percent of sampled households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Household coping strategy declined from last month.