Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The MAM rainfall onset was delayed and started in the 3rd week of March, the rainfall was unevenly distributed and sporadic in both livelihood zones.

▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal though the VCI reduced from last month.

▪ Pasture and browse conditions are at fair to poor. This is a declining trend Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crop planting ongoing across all livelihood zones, in a few pockets 1st weeding is ongoing.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair though on a declining trend.

▪ Milk production was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal.

▪ Water distances increased for both households and livestock.

Utilization Indicators

▪ All sampled children recorded normal MUAC measurements

▪ 80 percent of sampled households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Household coping strategy declined from last month.