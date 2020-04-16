Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: early onset of long rains season in both sub counties. The distribution was good and even.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition improved further and remained above normal.

Water sources: the sources are normal and water expected to last for 4-6 months.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

▪ Production indicators: long rains season planting and land preparation was ongoing during the month. Livestock body condition was good for all species across both the livelihood zones and milk production remained stable at 1.4 litres per household per day.

▪ Access indicators: average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased further due to the onset of the long rains. The prices of cereals slightly increased in March occasioned by high demand in the urba centres due to panic purchases. The Terms of Trade decreased marginally due to increase in maize price. Milk consumption remained stable too.

▪ Utilization Indicators: the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition significantly increased in the month due to increased farming activities leading to poor feding practices for the under five. The coping strategy index was stable due to availability of food at households. Majority of the households had acceptable food consumption (74%) though there as slight increase of those in