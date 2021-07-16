Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
With the cessation of the long rains, the month of June has been dry, cold coupled with frost bite and mist.
The vegetation greenness remains above normal
Pasture and browse condition deteriorated.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Crop condition at fair across both livelihood zones.
Livestock body condition is good to borderline
Milk production was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade remain favourable and above normal - Milk consumption remain above normal.
Distances to water sources increased for both households and livestock.
Utilization Indicators
Only 0.3 percent of the sampled children ware moderately malnourished
Out of all sampled households, only 14% had borderline food consumption.
Household coping strategy index remains stable compared to last month.