Kenya

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • With the cessation of the long rains, the month of June has been dry, cold coupled with frost bite and mist.

  • The vegetation greenness remains above normal

  • Pasture and browse condition deteriorated.
    Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Crop condition at fair across both livelihood zones.

  • Livestock body condition is good to borderline

  • Milk production was above normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade remain favourable and above normal - Milk consumption remain above normal.

  • Distances to water sources increased for both households and livestock.

Utilization Indicators

  • Only 0.3 percent of the sampled children ware moderately malnourished

  • Out of all sampled households, only 14% had borderline food consumption.

  • Household coping strategy index remains stable compared to last month.

Related Content