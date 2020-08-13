Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Insignificant rains were recorded in both sub counties of Mbeere Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition deteroriated slightly during the month under review though remained above normal .

Water sources: the sources are normal and water expected to last for 2-3 months in marginal farming zone and 3-6 months in mixed farming zone.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Harvesting of beans, pegion peas, green grams and cowpeas was complete in both sub counties while harvesting of maize was ongoing in both sub counties. Livestock body condition remain good for all species across both sub counties except in few spot areas of the marginal mixed farming zone such as Mutitu and parts of Kirie occasioned by the dry spell.

Access indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock increased further due to the minimal rains recorded in both sub counties. The prices of cereals stabilized in the current month as harvested crop reduced the demand from households. The Terms of Trade remain stably high as the prices of cereals and livestock also stabilized in the reporting month of June.

Utilization: Household coping was low due to the food vailability in households coupled with high purchasing power occasioned by favourable terms of trade. The household food consumption (HFC) was largely acceptable with 70% of the sampled households reporting acceptable consumption while only 30% were in borderline food consumption.