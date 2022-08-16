Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ There were no off-season rains received in July.
▪ The vegetation greenness remains good for both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to poor
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ No crops in the farms currently.
▪ Minimal harvest was ongoing in both livelihood zones
▪ Livestock body conditions remain fair to good.
▪ Milk production remained stably low due to the poor pasture condition and increased distances to water sources
Access Indicators
▪ Market prices for all food commodities remained high
▪ Milk consumption remained stably low due to the low milk production during the month.
▪ Terms of trade reduced further due to increase of maize price while the goat price remained stable during the month.
▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock increased occasioned by the drying of small water pans during the month of July.
Utilization Indicators
▪ There were no cases of children at risk of malnutrition
▪ 39 percent of the sampled households recorded borderline food consumption while 4 percent recorded poor consumption
▪ Coping strategy index decreased slightly to 12.41