Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ There were no off-season rains received in July.

▪ The vegetation greenness remains good for both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to poor

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ No crops in the farms currently.

▪ Minimal harvest was ongoing in both livelihood zones

▪ Livestock body conditions remain fair to good.

▪ Milk production remained stably low due to the poor pasture condition and increased distances to water sources

Access Indicators

▪ Market prices for all food commodities remained high

▪ Milk consumption remained stably low due to the low milk production during the month.

▪ Terms of trade reduced further due to increase of maize price while the goat price remained stable during the month.

▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock increased occasioned by the drying of small water pans during the month of July.

Utilization Indicators

▪ There were no cases of children at risk of malnutrition

▪ 39 percent of the sampled households recorded borderline food consumption while 4 percent recorded poor consumption

▪ Coping strategy index decreased slightly to 12.41