Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of July has been dry, cold coupled with frost bite and mist.
The vegetation greenness remains above normal
Pasture and browse condition deteriorated.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Harvest quality and quality at fair to poor across both livelihood zones.
Livestock body condition is good to borderline
Milk production decline though was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade remain favourable and above normal
Milk consumption remain above normal.
Distances to water sources increased for both households and livestock.
Utilization Indicators
Only 0.4 percent of the sampled children ware moderately malnourished
Out of all sampled households, only 8% had borderline food consumption.
Household coping strategy index remains stable compared to last month.