Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: No rainfall was recorded in both sub counties of Mbeere Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition index dropped further during the month under review though it was above normal .

Water sources: The households mainly relied on sources closer to them for domestic purposses while livestock were taken to rivers which are far away from the communities. The quality of the water in surface is depreciating as sources water level continue being affect by the prevailing weather conditions.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: The quantity and quantity of harvest is low due to the erratic pattern of rainfall received in the region during earlier stages of development in the mixed farming areas while in marginal mixed farming it was due to moisture stress caused by early cessation of the MAM rainfall The body condition for cattle ranges from good to fair in some areas of marginal mixed zones while in the mixed farming farming zones is good.

Access indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock increased further due to the prevailing dry conditions in both sub counties. The prices of cereals stabilized in the current month as harvested crop reduced the demand from the markets. The Terms of Trade remained high as the prices of maize decreased and livestock increased in July.

Utilization: Household coping increased due to the poor harvest experienced. The household food consumption (HFC) was largely acceptable with 81% of the sampled households reporting acceptable consumption while only 19% were in borderline food consumption.