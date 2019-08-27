27 Aug 2019

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received an average off seasonal rainfall during the Month under review.

  • According to VAM, the vegetation condition Index (VCI3Month) was showing improvement when compared to previous month.

  • Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihood’s zones during the month, however, the pasture is depleting due to influx.
    Socio Economic Indicators Production indicators

  • livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

  • Maize crop is at different stages in all livelihood zones, however, their few farmers harvesting green maize.

  • Milk production decreased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of June.
    Access indicators

  • Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herds than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

  • Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair in all the livelihood zones except in Fishing and Agro-pastoral zones.

  • Milk consumption is lower than the long-term Average.
    Utilization indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases increased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

  • The average coping strategy stable compared to previous month

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.