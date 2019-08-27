Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The County received an average off seasonal rainfall during the Month under review.

According to VAM, the vegetation condition Index (VCI3Month) was showing improvement when compared to previous month.

Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihood’s zones during the month, however, the pasture is depleting due to influx.

Socio Economic Indicators Production indicators

livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

Maize crop is at different stages in all livelihood zones, however, their few farmers harvesting green maize.

Milk production decreased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of June.

Access indicators

Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herds than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair in all the livelihood zones except in Fishing and Agro-pastoral zones.

Milk consumption is lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases increased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).