Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Rainfall: minimal rainfall was recorded in both livelihood zones during the month under review. This was normal at this dry season period of the year. The rains were poorly and unevenly distributed in terms of space and time.

- Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition across the livelihood zones remain above normal in the current month. Pasture condition range from good to fair while browse condition is good currently.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Production indicators: Harvesting is the main agricultural activity in both livelihood zones. Livestock body condition is good due to availability of water and pasture. There are no reports of migration, diseases or death cases. The milk production increased occasioned by improved body conditions owing to availability of fodder.

- Access indicators: Average distance to water sources for both households and livestock remained stable during the month due to recharge from the long rains. The Terms of Trade are above normal and remain favorable.

- Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption slightly increased compared to the previous month while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition remains stable as compared to the previous month. Due to ongoing harvesting, the Coping Strategy Index remained stable since households didn’t engage in/engaged in less severe coping mechanisms.