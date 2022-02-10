Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The cessation of OND rainfall, marks the beginning of dry spell within both livelihood zones.
▪ The vegetation greenness was very good in both due to the OND rainfall.
▪ Pasture and browse conditions stood at good to fair due to the OND rainfall.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Harvesting of bean, green grams is ongoing. Maize crop is suffering from moisture stress at grain filling stage.
▪ Livestock body conditions improved in both livelihoods’ zones.
▪ Milk production dropped due to search of alternative water sources and grazing field.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade improved due to reducing prices of maize prices and increasing goat prices.
▪ A decreased in Milk consumption due to declined production.
▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock have reduced due to recharge of sources.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Out of all sampled households, 19 % had borderline food consumption.
▪ Household coping strategy index decreased compared to last month.