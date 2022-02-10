Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The cessation of OND rainfall, marks the beginning of dry spell within both livelihood zones.

▪ The vegetation greenness was very good in both due to the OND rainfall.

▪ Pasture and browse conditions stood at good to fair due to the OND rainfall.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Harvesting of bean, green grams is ongoing. Maize crop is suffering from moisture stress at grain filling stage.

▪ Livestock body conditions improved in both livelihoods’ zones.

▪ Milk production dropped due to search of alternative water sources and grazing field.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade improved due to reducing prices of maize prices and increasing goat prices.

▪ A decreased in Milk consumption due to declined production.

▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock have reduced due to recharge of sources.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Out of all sampled households, 19 % had borderline food consumption.

▪ Household coping strategy index decreased compared to last month.