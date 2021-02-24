Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: 28.5 mm of rainfall recorded compare to long term average of 27.5 Vegetation Condition: above normal 3-monthly VCI was recorddd in the month under review. The forage condition in both livelihood zones is however good to fair.

Water sources. Some small earth dams have dried in marginal mixed framing zone, the distances increased marginally in the current bmonth compared to previous month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: Harvesting of green grams, beans and cowpeas is complete while the maize is almost ready for harvesting. Expected production is below average for the short rains season. Livestock body condition remain good to fair though milk production reduced by 20% to 1.2 litres per household per day. Thre were no livestock migrations and mortalities in the month under review Access indicators: The average household return distance to water sources increased by 5 percent compared to previous month to 4.3 Km in January while that of grazing fields to water sources remained stable at 5.1 km. The terms of trade reduced by 3.8 percent however remaine favourable for the househods with 160 kilograms of maize accessed for sale of one goat. Milk consumption decreased by 11.3 percent compared to previous month to 1.1 litres per household per day due to reduced production.

Utilization: No children were at risk of malnutrition attributable to improved feeding habits 3-4 meals per day. 80 percent of sampled households had acceptable food consumption while 20 percent were in borderline category.

The coping strategy index decreased by 25% compared to previous month to 3.75 in January.