Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall: Above normal off-season rains were received in both sub counties. The distribution was poor and uneven.
Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition in Mbeere North and Mbeere South remained above normal for the month under review. According to field observation, the Forage condition was fair to good in the reporting month occasioned by regeneration.
Water sources: the sources are normal and water expected to last for 3-6 months.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Production indicators: harvesting of major crops was ongoing while legumes already harvested. Livestock body condition was good for all species across both the livelihood zones. There were no abnormal cases of migration, cases of Foot and mouth reported but no mortalities. Milk production remained stable compared to previous month.
- Access indicators: average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased further as rains continued. The Terms of Trade increased due to increased livestock prices. Milk consumption remained stable too.
- Utilization Indicators: the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition reduced in the month due to availability of food and food diversity. The coping strategy index decreased too occasioned by harvesting of food crops.