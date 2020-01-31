Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Above normal off-season rains were received in both sub counties. The distribution was poor and uneven.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition in Mbeere North and Mbeere South remained above normal for the month under review. According to field observation, the Forage condition was fair to good in the reporting month occasioned by regeneration.

Water sources: the sources are normal and water expected to last for 3-6 months.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)