Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ February was generally dry. However, offseason rains were received for an average of a day in both livelihood zones.
▪ The vegetation greenness was normal though the VCI reduced from last month.
▪ Pasture is declining while browse is stable.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crop harvesting is ongoing across all livelihood zones though yield is poor in MMF zones.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair though on a declining trend.
▪ Milk production was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was above normal.
▪ Water distances increased for both households and livestock.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ All sampled children recorded normal MUAC measurements
▪ 84 percent of sampled households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Household coping strategy improved from last month.