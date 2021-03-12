Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ February was generally dry. However, offseason rains were received for an average of a day in both livelihood zones.

▪ The vegetation greenness was normal though the VCI reduced from last month.

▪ Pasture is declining while browse is stable.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crop harvesting is ongoing across all livelihood zones though yield is poor in MMF zones.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair though on a declining trend.

▪ Milk production was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was above normal.

▪ Water distances increased for both households and livestock.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ All sampled children recorded normal MUAC measurements

▪ 84 percent of sampled households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Household coping strategy improved from last month.