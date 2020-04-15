Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: above normal off-season rains were received in both sub counties. The distribution was poor and uneven.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition improved further and remained above normal.

Water sources: the sources are normal and water expected to last for 3-6 months.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

▪ Production indicators: minimal harvesting of maize and millet was observed while harvesting of pulses was complete. Livestock body condition was good for all species across both the livelihood zones and milk production remained stable at 1.4 litres per household per day.

▪ Access indicators: average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased due to the short rains. The prices of maize, green grams and beans reduced in February occasioned by low demand in the markets. The Terms of Trade increased due to stable livestock prices and low maize price. Milk consumption remained stable too.

▪ Utilization Indicators: the proportion of children under five at the risk of malnutrition reduced further in the month due to availability of food and food diversity. The coping strategy index was stable due to availability of food at household level. Majority of the households had acceptable food consumption (90%).