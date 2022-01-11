Kenya

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The rainfall distribution was even in terms of time and space though given times it was erratic in both livelihood zones in the period under review.

  • The vegetation greenness remains at normal across both livelihoods though this is on non-palatable vegetative cover.

  • Pasture and browse conditions improved to fair due to the OND rainfall.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Crops are at different stages of growth in both livelihoods.

  • Livestock body conditions improved in both livelihoods’ zones.

  • Milk production improved due to the availability of pasture and reduced trekking distances.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade improved due to reducing prices of maize prices and increasing goat prices.

  • Increment in Milk consumption due to increased production.

  • Distances to water sources for both households and livestock have reduced due to recharge of sources.
    Utilization Indicators

  • Out of all sampled households, 26 % had borderline food consumption.

  • Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month.

