Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The rainfall distribution was even in terms of time and space though given times it was erratic in both livelihood zones in the period under review.
The vegetation greenness remains at normal across both livelihoods though this is on non-palatable vegetative cover.
Pasture and browse conditions improved to fair due to the OND rainfall.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Crops are at different stages of growth in both livelihoods.
Livestock body conditions improved in both livelihoods’ zones.
Milk production improved due to the availability of pasture and reduced trekking distances.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade improved due to reducing prices of maize prices and increasing goat prices.
Increment in Milk consumption due to increased production.
Distances to water sources for both households and livestock have reduced due to recharge of sources.
Utilization Indicators
Out of all sampled households, 26 % had borderline food consumption.
Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month.