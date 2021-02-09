Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: the short rains continued though the rainfall was erratic and the disribution was uneven in both and time and space

Vegetation Condition: The forage condition in both livelihood zones continues to improve as it as it was above normal greenness in both livelihood zones.

Water sources: Main water sources in the month were rivers ,pans and dam,boreholes and traditional river wells .water usage percentage indicate affected recharge of sources.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators: The body condition for cattle in both livelihood zones improved ,ranged at fair to good due to reduced trekking distances in search of pasture and water. This led to an increase in milk production. The crops are in various stages of development .The maize from grain filling to tussling while late planted maize is at knee height.The legumes are from pod filling to flowering.

Access indicators: The average household return distance to water sources increased from3.9 km in November to 4.1 Km in December.

The trends indicate affected recharge of some water sources and households and seeking for other sources and replacing them where shallow wells have replaced with pans and dams.

Utilization: All the children sampled (n=317) recorded normal MUAC measurements attributable to improved feeding habits. The food consumption score proportions stood at 80 percent acceptable and 20 percent on borderline.