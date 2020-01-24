24 Jan 2020

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Above-normal average rains were recorded in both sub counties with the reporting month with even and good temporal and spatial distribution.
Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition in Mbeere North and Mbeere South remained above normal for the month under review.
According to field observation, the Forage condition was fair to good in the reporting month occasioned by regeneration.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Production indicators: The crop condition is good currently;
    Farmers were engaged in weeding and early harvesting. Livestock body condition was good for all species across both the livelihood zones. There were no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death cases reported. Milk production slightly improved.

  • Access indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased significantly during the month while the Terms of Trade increased occasioned by increase in livestock prices.

  • Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption increased while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition reduced. The coping strategy index slightly decreased.

