Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Above-normal average rains were recorded in both sub counties with the reporting month with even and good temporal and spatial distribution.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition in Mbeere North and Mbeere South remained above normal for the month under review.

According to field observation, the Forage condition was fair to good in the reporting month occasioned by regeneration.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)