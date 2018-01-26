26 Jan 2018

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2017

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1018.56 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Rainfall: 10.08 mm of rainfall was received in the region in the month of December as compared to 28.86 mm normal long term average.

  • Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition was in above normal for both Mbeere North and Mbeere South.The pasture and browse condition was good in both livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Production indicators: rain-fed crops were in flowering, podding and tussling stages of crop development in both sub counties Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good in the month.
    There were no cases of migration, diseases or mortalities reported.
    The milk production slightly increased as compared to the previous month.

  • Access indicators: Average distance to water sources from grazing fields for livestock decreased from 8.1 km recorded in the previous month to 6.9 km, while average distance to water sources for households increased from 5.3 km recorded in the previous month to 5.5 km.
    The Terms of Trade increased significantly from 82.5 in November to 88.1 in the month of December.

  • Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption increased slightly from 1.2 recorded in the previous month to 1.4. The proportion of children under 5 years who were at the risk of malnutrition decreased slightly from 7.8% recorded in November to 7.6% in the month under review.
    The Coping strategy index remained stable as compared to the previous month at 16.7.

