Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rains received in August, the weather largely remained cold.
The vegetation greenness deteriorated from above normal to moderate in both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to poor/depleted
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
No crops in the farms currently.
Livestock body conditions deteriorated to borderline (12th and 13th rib visible).
Milk production remained stably low due to the poor pasture condition and increased distances to water sources
Access Indicators
Market prices for all food commodities remained high
Milk consumption remained stably low due to the low milk production during the month.
Terms of trade remain stable low due to high maize price while the goat price remained stable during the month.
Distances to water sources for both households increased marginally as the distance for livestock to water sources remained stable occasioned by the ongoing drying of small water pans
Utilization Indicators
There were no cases of children at risk of malnutrition Households that recorded borderline food consumption increased by 10% to 47 percent while those with poor consumption remained stable at 3 percent.