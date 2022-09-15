Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 No rains received in August, the weather largely remained cold.

 The vegetation greenness deteriorated from above normal to moderate in both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to poor/depleted

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 No crops in the farms currently.

 Livestock body conditions deteriorated to borderline (12th and 13th rib visible).

 Milk production remained stably low due to the poor pasture condition and increased distances to water sources

Access Indicators

 Market prices for all food commodities remained high

 Milk consumption remained stably low due to the low milk production during the month.

 Terms of trade remain stable low due to high maize price while the goat price remained stable during the month.

 Distances to water sources for both households increased marginally as the distance for livestock to water sources remained stable occasioned by the ongoing drying of small water pans

Utilization Indicators

 There were no cases of children at risk of malnutrition Households that recorded borderline food consumption increased by 10% to 47 percent while those with poor consumption remained stable at 3 percent.