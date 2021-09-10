Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of July has been dry, cold and foggy. ▪ The vegetation greenness remains above normal ▪ Pasture and browse condition deteriorated.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Land preparation is ongoing. ▪ Livestock body condition is fair to good. ▪ Milk production decline though was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade remain favourable and above normal

▪ Milk consumption remain above normal.

▪ Distances to water sources increased for both households and livestock.

Utilization Indicators

▪ None of the sampled children ware moderately malnourished

▪ Out of all sampled households, only 9% had borderline food consumption.

▪ Household coping strategy index increased compared to last month