Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: minimal rainfall was recorded in both livelihood zones during the month under review. This was normal at this dry season period of the year. The rains were poorly and unevenly distributed in terms of space and time.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition across the livelihood zones remain normal in the current month. Pasture and browse condition range from good to fair across both livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)