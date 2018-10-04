Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall: minimal rainfall was recorded in both livelihood zones during the month under review. This was normal at this dry season period of the year. The rains were poorly and unevenly distributed in terms of space and time.
Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition across the livelihood zones remain normal in the current month. Pasture and browse condition range from good to fair across both livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators: land preparation was ongoing during the month in both livelihood zones.
Livestock body condition is good to fair due to availability of water and forage. Households relied on maize residue for fodder There are no reports of migration, diseases or death cases. The milk production increased occasioned by improved body conditions owing to availability of fodder.
Access indicators: Average distance to water sources for both households and livestock reduced slightly during the month due to reduced quantity and quality of ground water sources. The Terms of Trade remain above normal and favorable.
Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption decreased proportionately with the production while the proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition remained stable as compared to the previous month. Due to availability of food stocks, the Coping Strategy Index remained stable