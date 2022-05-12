Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The MAM rainfalls were evenly distributed in time and space though amount received was below normal.

▪ The vegetation greenness remains above normal for both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to good

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Maize crops were below knee length and beans at 2 leaves stage.

▪ Livestock body conditions were at fair.

▪ Milk production decreased due to the deteriorating body conditions.

Access Indicators

▪ Milk consumption reduction attributed drop in production.

▪ Terms of trade decreased due to increasing prices of maize prices.

▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock decreased by 11%-14%.

Utilization Indicators

▪ 24 % of the sampled households recorded borderline food consumption while 82% were in acceptable

▪ Coping strategy index decreased by 9% to 2.82.