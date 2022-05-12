Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The MAM rainfalls were evenly distributed in time and space though amount received was below normal.
▪ The vegetation greenness remains above normal for both livelihood zones. Forage condition remain fair to good
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Maize crops were below knee length and beans at 2 leaves stage.
▪ Livestock body conditions were at fair.
▪ Milk production decreased due to the deteriorating body conditions.
Access Indicators
▪ Milk consumption reduction attributed drop in production.
▪ Terms of trade decreased due to increasing prices of maize prices.
▪ Distances to water sources for both households and livestock decreased by 11%-14%.
Utilization Indicators
▪ 24 % of the sampled households recorded borderline food consumption while 82% were in acceptable
▪ Coping strategy index decreased by 9% to 2.82.