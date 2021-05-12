Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The rains continued in the month of April and increased in amount and intensity with even distribution

▪ The vegetation greenness remains above normal

▪ Pasture and browse condition improved further

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crop condition is good-weeding is ongoing across both livelihood zones

▪ Livestock body condition is good to moderate

▪ Milk production was above normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable and above normal

▪ Milk consumption was above normal.

▪ Distances to water sources decreased for both households and livestock.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Only 0.3 percent of the sampled children ware moderately malnourished

▪ 77 percent of sampled households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Household coping strategy index remains stable compared to last month.