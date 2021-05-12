Kenya
Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The rains continued in the month of April and increased in amount and intensity with even distribution
▪ The vegetation greenness remains above normal
▪ Pasture and browse condition improved further
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crop condition is good-weeding is ongoing across both livelihood zones
▪ Livestock body condition is good to moderate
▪ Milk production was above normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable and above normal
▪ Milk consumption was above normal.
▪ Distances to water sources decreased for both households and livestock.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Only 0.3 percent of the sampled children ware moderately malnourished
▪ 77 percent of sampled households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Household coping strategy index remains stable compared to last month.