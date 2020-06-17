Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The MA rainfall continued in both sub counties. The distribution was uneven in some pockets.

Vegetation Condition: The vegetation condition deteroriated slightly though remained above normal for the month under review.

Water sources: the sources are normal and water expected to last for the next 4-6 months.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

▪ Production indicators: 1 st weeding happening maize at knee height. Livestock body condition was good for all species across both the livelihood zones.

▪ Access indicators: average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased further due to the onset of the long rains. The prices of cereals slightly increased in March occasioned by high demand in the urban centres due to panic purchases. The Terms of Trade decreased marginally due to increase in maize price. Milk consumption remained stable too.