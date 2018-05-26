26 May 2018

Embu (Mbeere) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (947.24 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
- Rainfall: There was early onset of the long rains which was in the first dekad of the month of March. Above normal rainfall was received in the region during the reporting month.
- Vegetation Condition: The pasture and browse condition is good in both livelihood zones occasioned by regeneration due to the ongoing rains.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Production indicators: Weeding is the main activity in the farms. Maize is at the tussling/ knee height stage of development while legumes are at podding/flowering stages of development. The condition of crops is good. Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good during the month. There is no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death cases reported. The milk production improved slightly as compared to the previous month occasioned by good pasture and browse.
- Access indicators: Average distance to water sources for both households and livestock decreased further during the month due to recharge from the ongoing rains. The Terms of Trade in the month of April remain normal and favourable.
- Utilization Indicators: Milk consumption improved slightly as compared to the previous month since there was improved productivity.
- The proportion of children under five years at the risk of malnutrition remain stable as compared to the previous month. The Coping strategy index remained stable indicating that households continued to struggle to get food.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.