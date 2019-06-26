26 Jun 2019

Effects of Cash on Social Cohesion in Kalobeyei Settlement, Kenya - A Do No Harm Assessment (CDA/ UNHCR)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 26 Jun 2019
Executive Summary

This document outlines key findings from the effects of cash on social cohesion between refugee and host communities in Kalobeyei settlement, Kenya, and some of the considerations to take into account when planning and implementing cash assistance.
The goal is to help cash assistance strengthen existing capacities for social cohesion.

INTRODUCTION

The Global Compact on Refugees highlights peaceful coexistence as one area in need of ongoing support. Accordingly, the UNHCR results framework tracks contributions to peaceful coexistence as an important indicator of change, emphasizing through the UNHCR Policy on Cash-based Interventions (CBI) that cash assistance in particular could contribute toward coexistence in the form of social cohesion. While some research has analyzed the multiplier effect of cashbased interventions on local economies, there remains only anecdotal evidence demonstrating how cash increases the potential for social cohesion between refugees and host communities. This research begins to unpack the question: what does it mean if cash assistance contributes to social cohesion at a micro level, and how does it contribute?

CDA Collaborative Learning Projects, founder of the Do No Harm Framework, and UNHCR were keen to better understand UNHCR’s cash assistance project in Kalobeyei settlement, Kenya. Specifically, since the pilot began in June 2018, is there any effect on social cohesion between host and refugee communities? And, if so, how these effects are occurring. Between 2016-2018, UNHCR reached over 16 million people1 through cash assistance in over 100 countries, making the implications of the research widely relevant.

