Education Tracer Study - Dadaab refugee complex, Garissa county, Kenya, March 2021

BACKGROUND

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics labour force report released in March 2020, 34% of the 12 million Kenyan youth were unemployed with youth aged 20-34 accounting for 14% of the jobless people. This high unemployment rate is no different within the Dadaab refugee camps. To help bridge this unemployment gap, agencies that are members of the Dadaab Livelihood Working Group (LWG) implement education programmes that support technical skills training for refugees within the Dadaab refugee complex and people in the surrounding host communities. The beneficiaries of these programmes are sponsored by non governmental organisations (NGOs) to take up courses offered by the technical and vocational education training (TVET) institutions while some NGOs tailor make courses for beneficiaries, train them and issue them with certificates upon completion.

REACH Initiative supported the Dadaab LWG in conducting an education tracer study to assess how graduates who benefited from education programmes run by three NGOs namely: The Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Peace Winds Japan (PWJ) were impacted by the programmes. The assessment covered beneficiaries who had graduated between 2018, 2019 and 2020.