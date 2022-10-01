Education continues to be a cornerstone of the regional integration agenda of IGAD

September 28 ,2022 (MACHAKOS, Kenya): The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD)- GIZ and the Government of Kenya (Ministry of Education) conducted a two-day Consultation meeting on Kenya’s Costed National Education Response Plan of Action for the implementation of the Djibouti Declaration on Education for Refugees, Returnees and Host Communities, today, in Machakos, Kenya.

The objective of the two-day national consultation workshop is review the Kenyan Costed National Education Response Plan for inclusive education, including, to exchange views and practices with partners, agree on timeline for the final Costed Plan, and develop a roadmap for the implentation of the plan with all the necessary approvals by government before the next ministerial conference in December 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary of IGAD, H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Dr. Fatuma Ibrahim Adan, IGAD Head of Mission in Republic of Kenya, welcomed the participants and lauded the efforts of all the other Member states of IGAD have held these important consultations and we are very glad that Kenya is finally coming to finalization of its education National costed plan, 7th and last consultation.

“On behalf of IGAD, I now humbly request the Government of Republic of Kenya to give this document the urgency it deserves since all other IGAD member states have completed apart from Kenya. “She stressed.

Dr. Fatuma Ibrahim Adan, disclosed that IGAD is aware of what processes Kenyan have been going through thus the delay, that is the Formulation of Kenya Refugee Act 2021, Education and training policy on inclusion of Refugees and asylum seekers and the electioneering period, we appreciate all the efforts and once again congratulations upon achieving all the above.

“I am very optimistic that we shall achieve this before December.” She said.

On his opening remarks, Mr. Andrew Rukaria, Secretary Administration, State Department for Basic Education, MOE, Kenya Explained that the refugee and asylum-seeker population in Kenya stood at 561,836 persons as of 31 of August 2022. Approximately 216,718 are of school age of which 65% are enrolled in the education and training institutions.

“There is the need to enhance Kenya’s participation in intra- and inter-regional and cross border collaboration forums for experience sharing and identifying common approaches for a way forward. We appreciate IGAD for coordinating and facilitating such engagements and initiatives.” He stated.

Mr. Rukaria also reminds that refugees in all locations follow the Kenyan curriculum and sit for Kenyan national examinations and refugee learners are progressively being included in the National Education.

Representatives, from Kenya Ministry education as host country and partner GIZ/SIMPI gave their opening remarks. At the end of the meeting, the expected out comes resulted in generate important information and knowledge on the status of preparation of national costed plans, which is one of the commitments of IGAD member states and partners in the Djibouti Declaration as well as help identify gaps and recommendations to filling them; and establish agreed timeline on the development of the National Costed Plan for inclusive education of refugees, returnees and host communities. The national consultation in Kenya brought together participants from relevant government offices, including Ministry of Education, higher education and training institutions, Refugee services Commission, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of foreign affairs, IGAD, GIZ/SIMPI,UNHCR and partner agencies.

The development of this Costed Plan was financed by IGAD and the Government of Germany through GIZ.

In 2017, IGAD ministers in charge of education adopted the Djibouti Declaration, which laid out the key priority areas for equitable, inclusive and quality education for all, with special emphasis on education for refugees, returnees IDPs and host communities.