Economics of Resilience to Drought: Kenya Analysis (January 2018)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

AIM

The aim of this study is to investigate the impact of an early humanitarian response and resilience building on humanitarian outcomes in Turkana and Northeast Kenya, both in terms of cost savings, as well as the avoided losses that can result from a more proactive response. The study investigates existing data and empirical evidence, and uses this to model potential impacts using the Household Economy Approach (HEA).

EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) collects monthly data from sentinel sites across the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) of Kenya (equivalent to 23 counties). The data shows changing trends in malnutrition data (specifically measured using Mid/Upper Arm Circumference, or MUAC) as compared with fodder condition. Whereas MUAC is historically strongly correlated with fodder, that pattern seems to break in 2013, with MUAC holding even though fodder declined significantly. These findings seem to also be echoed in the nutrition data from the SMART surveys, which offer a more robust sample of weight for height measures. While it is not possible to attribute these findings to any particular set of interventions, and indeed further analysis is required to deepen an understanding of this data, it is interesting that the evidence began to shift in 2013, coinciding with significant investment into the ASALs.

MODELED EVIDENCE

The impacts of drought on households are complex and interrelated, with spikes in need arising from a combination of physical changes to rainfall, fodder and vegetation, price changes in local markets, as well as other factors such as the quality of institutional response and conflict, for example. Further, high impacts of drought in one year can have strong effects on households’ abilities to cope in subsequent years.

It is very hard to measure this complex web of interactions and outcomes empirically. Hence, this analysis combines empirical evidence with the Household Economy Approach (HEA) to model the potential impact of different response scenarios over 15 years, for a population of 3 million across 11 livelihood zones in Turkana and North East counties. The model is dynamic, allowing impacts in one year to carry forward into subsequent years, and hence gives a nuanced prediction of how different interventions may affect humanitarian need over time.

Key Findings:

• An early humanitarian response would save an estimated US$381 million on cost of humanitarian response alone over a 15-year period. When avoided income and livestock losses are incorporated, an early humanitarian response could save US$782 million, or an average of US$52 million per year.

• Safety net programming at a transfer level of US$300 per household reduces the net cost of humanitarian response, saving an estimated US$181 million over 15 years over the cost of a late response. When this figure is adjusted to account for the benefits of the transfer beyond filling the food deficit, a safety net scenario saves US$433m over the cost of a late response. When avoided losses are incorporated, a safety net transfer could save US$962 million, or an average of US$64 million per year.

• A resilience building scenario that results in an increase in income of US$450 per household reduces the net cost of humanitarian response by an estimated US$273 million over 15 years over the cost of a late response. When this figure is adjusted to account for the benefits of the transfer beyond filling the food deficit, a resilience scenario saves US$693 million over the cost of a late response. When avoided losses are incorporated, resilience building could save US$1.3 billion, or an average of US$84 million per year.

• Investing in early response and resilience measures yields benefits of $2.8 for every $1 invested.

• When these estimates are applied to total U.S. Government (USG) spending on emergency food aid in Kenya, the USG could have saved US$259 million over 15 years in direct cost savings, or 26% of the total cost of emergency aid. Incorporating the avoided losses to households, the model estimates net savings of US$1.2 billion.