Economic & Social Rights Report: Kenya

SUMMARY

How can the European Union (EU) better contribute to building an enabling space for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kenya? How can the EU support the progressive realization of Freedom of Association and the Right to Organise, Decent Work and the Right to Social Protection for all in connection with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?

The SOLIDAR Network is active in Kenya through its member, Forum for International Cooperation (FIC), and its partner organisations. Its first Economic and Social Rights Report on the country, published in early 2020, provided an overview of the challenges faced by Kenyans in respect to matters such as Decent Work, Social Protection as well as enabling space for civil society. Building on that report, the current one, realised under the leadership of FIC, takes a closer look at the main challenges faced by the country regarding the achievement of the rights of Decent Work and Social Protection for Kenyans. The report concludes with recommendations for the EU and its Delegation to Kenya on how to support the country in achieving the full realisation of these rights for its people and workers.