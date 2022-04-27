Drought & War Trigger Humanitarian Crisis in Kenya

Drought and — unexpectedly — the war in Ukraine have created a humanitarian crisis in Kenya that is affecting an estimated 4 million people.

In addition to already formidable food insecurity, Kenyans are now facing a shortage in the food they can import. Ukraine and Russia are two of the biggest producers of wheat for Africa, and the war is exacerbating the problem.

"Sadly, we are looking at not just three, but potentially four consecutive failed [growing] seasons," said Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of The Intergovernmental Authority on Development. "This --- coupled with other stress factors, such as conflicts in both our region and Europe, the impact of COVID-19, and macro-economic challenges --- has led to acute levels of food insecurity across the greater Horn of Africa."

Thankfully, Convoy of Hope is distributing emergency food rations in northern Kenya, one of the hottest, driest regions in the world.

"The ongoing drought in the Horn of Africa is cyclical," said Chris Dudley with Convoy of Hope's Disaster Services team. "It comes and goes. In the past, it'd be 20 to 25 years between droughts. Now, we have about 5 years between major droughts."

In the short-term, Convoy is providing seeds and farming equipment for five schools, implementing school gardens, and training individuals in agriculture. Long-term goals include working with new and existing partners to establish agricultural programs that help people grow their own food and offering additional food distributions in desperate areas.

"The world is so connected, and the ripple effect of one crisis can hit the other side of the planet in unpredictable ways. We're thankful for any and all help we get," Dudley said.

Even though the forecast looks bleak, your compassion to help those in dire need is bringing hope where it's needed most.