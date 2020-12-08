Drought update - Mid November 2020

Drought status

The Kenyan drought management system uses five drought early warning phases categorized as normal, alert, alarm, emergency and recovery. Currently, environmental indicators in 20 counties lie within the expected ranges for the time of the year and hence are classified in the normal drought stage. On the other hand, three counties including: Mandera, Garissa, and Wajir are classified in the alert phase implying that in these counties environmental indicators such as rainfall have fluctuated outside expected seasonal ranges.

In most counties, the trend is stable or worsening, as would be expected towards the end of the July - September dry season. Consequently as at the end of October, 9 counties were reporting a worsening trend while 12 counties recorded a stable trend.