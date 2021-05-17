Drought Status Update Mid November 2020

Drought status

The Kenyan drought management system uses five drought early warning phases categorized as normal, alert, alarm, emergency and recovery. Currently, environmental indicators in 20 counties lie within the expected ranges for the time of the year and hence are classified in the normal drought stage. On the other hand, three counties including: Mandera, Garissa, and Wajir are classified in the alert phase implying that in these counties environmental indicators such as rainfall have fluctuated outside expected seasonal ranges.

In most counties, the trend is stable or worsening, as would be expected towards the end of the July - September dry season. Consequently as at the end of October, 9 counties were reporting a worsening trend while 12 counties recorded a stable trend.

Vegetation condition

Figure 1 compares the vegetation condition index (VCI) in late October 2019 with that in late October 2020. When compared to similar period last year and the long term average, the current condition of vegetation is remarkably above October 2019 and long term average VCI values. The vegetation greenness index in most counties for the last six consecutive months has been above normal ranges which is attributed to the impact of the above average cumulative rains received during the March-April-May (MAM) 2020 rainfall season.

However, in Kwale County, the county VCI in October deteriorated slightly dropping to the normal vegetation greenness band with one sub-county Lunga Lunga recording moderate vegetation deficit. Other areas (Sub Counties) which recorded a slight worsening state of the vegetation (shift from above normal to normal vegetation greenness) during the month under review include: Kwale (Kinango, Matuga, Msambweni), Wajir (Wajir South) and Kilifi (Kaloleni,

Rabai, and Kilifi South)